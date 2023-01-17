Live: the keys to the crisis with Guatemala after the accusation against the Ministry of Defense

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office announced legal actions against Minister Iván Velásquez. Analysis.
January 17, 2023, 03:04 PM
Colombia and Guatemala face a diplomatic crisis that arose after it became known that the prosecution of the Central American country will take legal action against the defense minister Ivan Velasquez for his performance before the International Commission Against Impunity (cicig).
The accusation against Velásquez was made by the Guatemalan prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche – included in the list of corrupts made by the United States – within the corruption case that links the Brazilian construction company odebrecht, for which on January 16 three new arrest warrants were requested against former officials of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Cicig. Among them, the Ministry of defense.
Both countries have already called their respective ambassadors for consultations. This is a step that is usually done before relations with another State are severed.
The situation has escalated to the point that President Gustavo Petro announced that he will never accept an arrest warrant, while the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, made a strong objection against the Colombian head of state. “I am going to let President Petro continue to make the mistake of a guerrilla, but that is not very political. I am not going to fall for the game. Differences between nations must be resolved diplomatically to prevent conflicts from later escalating to places where it is already difficult to leave,” he said in an interview with EFE in Madrid.
At 3:00 in the afternoon, wait for the live analysis of this situation with Ana María Méndez, director for Central America WOLA and Mauricio Jaramillo JassirPhD in Political Science and professor at the Universidad del Rosario.
Aura Saavedra and Angie Ruiz
POLITICAL AND INTERNATIONAL WRITING
January 17, 2023, 03:04 PM
