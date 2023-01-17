Wednesday, January 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live: the keys to the crisis with Guatemala after the accusation against the Ministry of Defense

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2023
in World
0


close

AUTOPLAY

Keys to understanding the crisis with Guatemala after the accusation against the Ministry of DefenseColombia and Guatemala are experiencing a diplomatic crisis after the Prosecutor’s Office of that country announced legal actions against Defense Minister Iván Velásquez. Both governments have already called their respective ambassadors for consultations.

EFE and the Presidency of Colombia

The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office announced legal actions against Minister Iván Velásquez. Analysis.

Colombia and Guatemala face a diplomatic crisis that arose after it became known that the prosecution of the Central American country will take legal action against the defense minister Ivan Velasquez for his performance before the International Commission Against Impunity (cicig).

(You might be interested: Live: the keys to the crisis with Guatemala after the accusation against the Ministry of Defense).

See also  Accident between two trains in Spain leaves more than 30 injured

The accusation against Velásquez was made by the Guatemalan prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche – included in the list of corrupts made by the United States – within the corruption case that links the Brazilian construction company odebrecht, for which on January 16 three new arrest warrants were requested against former officials of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Cicig. Among them, the Ministry of defense.

Both countries have already called their respective ambassadors for consultations. This is a step that is usually done before relations with another State are severed.

(Read: Víctor de Currea-Lugo, ambassador to the Emirates, responds to allegations of harassment).

The situation has escalated to the point that President Gustavo Petro announced that he will never accept an arrest warrant, while the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, made a strong objection against the Colombian head of state. “I am going to let President Petro continue to make the mistake of a guerrilla, but that is not very political. I am not going to fall for the game. Differences between nations must be resolved diplomatically to prevent conflicts from later escalating to places where it is already difficult to leave,” he said in an interview with EFE in Madrid.

(It might interest you: Follow the discussion between Petro’s older children: what did they say?).

See also  Sports schedule for Tuesday, January 2

At 3:00 in the afternoon, wait for the live analysis of this situation with Ana María Méndez, director for Central America WOLA and Mauricio Jaramillo JassirPhD in Political Science and professor at the Universidad del Rosario.

Aura Saavedra and Angie Ruiz
POLITICAL AND INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More Political news:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Live #keys #crisis #Guatemala #accusation #Ministry #Defense

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Flash" licence: withdrawn after less than 24 hours | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result