Obtaining a driving license for many is a milestone to be celebrated. It certainly wasn’t for a 25-year-old of Filipino descent, who after less than 24 hours since obtaining her driving license she has had it withdrawn. However, the responsibility lies completely with him: the boy was in fact the protagonist of a road accident involving three parked vehicles. The incident was recorded in Reggio Calabria: the first reconstructions advanced by the forces of order speak of the Filipino’s independent loss of control of the car, evidently as consequence of alcohol use.

Once he was subjected to a breathalyzer test by the Municipal Police, in fact, the novice driver was caught in a state of intoxication with a blood alcohol level almost higher four times the legal limit. The motivation that led the boy to skid with his own car, ending up hitting three cars parked on the side of the road, is therefore clear: although there were no injuries, the cars that the Filipino’s car collided with suffered some damage. The fact is that, according to what was reported by Ansa, the emergency patrol of the local police immediately rushed to the scene and, once the findings of the accident had been completed, ascertained the state of alteration of the driver. Translated: his license was immediately revoked, and was reported to the judicial authority for having caused a car accident while under the influence of alcohol.