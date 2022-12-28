Football on the European fields again tonight. Nathan Aké visits Leeds United with Manchester City, where Pascal Struijk is in the base. In France, Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain (still without Lionel Messi, but with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé) resume the competition.
