For some time now there has been talk of studios that are managing to open their own unions in favor of workers, this has clearly happened with companies like RavenSoftware. Following this example, it seems that they are not the only ones, since just recently another one has managed to establish his own union.

Although they may seem familiar, the group known as proletariatwho is entrusted with work related to world of warcraft just got together with Communications Workers of America. Employees have asked Activision Blizzard follow the example of Microsoftsince they have agreed to remain neutral if they buy the company.

Doing the math, there are 57 people who have officially unionized, thanks to the quality control part, not forgetting that it was a request that was urgently needed. Within the requests, it is put forward that they need paid time off, to which is added a clearer communication by the relevant parent company.

Another of the things that they made clear in the deal is to put a warning to Activision Blizzard, which indicates that in no way should they try to undo the established union. Needless to say, this last practice was attempted at the time with RavenSoftwarean attitude that is considered hostile due to how intrusive it can be.

Via: windows central

Editor’s note: Little by little, this type of union is becoming more common, so it is not ruled out that more companies join the initiative. The one that urgently needs one is Rockstar Games, since a lot of crunch has been reported in the company for years.