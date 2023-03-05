Half an hour after the polling stations opened, around two dozen people cast their votes at the Weißfrauenschule in the Bahnhofsviertel. Some of them are so early because they have to move on immediately and come with suitcases. Others, like Jörg and Mathias, want to do sports straight away. The two have been living in the station district for several years, and in their eyes the condition of the district has not changed since then. Even if the mayor in Frankfurt is a “toothless tiger”, it is natural for them to vote. They chose Uwe Becker (CDU): “He’s the only one who wants to keep things in order here.”