In this edition of Enlace, from El Salvador, we talk about an event that is causing a stir in the Central American country. Nayib Bukele, current president, defies constitutional restrictions to seek re-election in 2024, generating an intense debate about the legality of his bet. His controversial decision has divided the legal community and citizen movements on issues such as democratic stability and the population's desire for security.

