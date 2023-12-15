Pepe, the popular Rocky, the renowned comedian chimbotano, and the northern cumbia singer, Azucena Calvay, got together in the coastal town of the Áncash region. The comedian invited the Chiclayana to taste delicious grilled chicken, but Internet users highlighted a peculiar fact, which went viral in the last few hours.

The video was uploaded by 'Pepe Rocky' last Thursday, December 14, and immediately generated more than 170,000 views, 5,000 reactions and almost 300 comments. But what was the detail that triggered the massification of audiovisual material? Here we tell you.

In the images you can see an excited Rocky waiting for Calvay's arrival. However, upon her arrival, the singer 'warned': “I have come with all my people”. And so, in the following seconds, one by one the guests went up to the second level of the chicken shop. In total, about two dozen people were counted.

Internet users did not miss the opportunity to make hilarious comments. “You only invited Azucena, and half of Chiclayo arrived”, “she took the whole block”, “A lot of 'battery', she's going to go bankrupt”, were some of the posts.

Who is Pepe, the popular Rocky?

José Luis Castillo, 56 years old, owes his nickname to a talk show from the 90s. On that occasion, together with his inseparable Marcos, the Virolo, they imitated the fight between Rocky Balboa and Iván Drago. Currently, he resides in his native Chimbote and performs street performances in different cities.

