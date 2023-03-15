Like so many girls who dream of one day being soccer players, Linda Caicedo began to deal with men from a very young age in her native Candelaria.

The Colombian, born in 2005, grew up with a soccer ball under her arm and if she stood out when she played with children, she did so much more when she switched to women’s soccer.

Not surprisingly, the player, who has just turned 18 and celebrated her first goal with Real Madrid, was chosen as the best soccer player in America, in the traditional survey of journalists carried out by the Uruguayan newspaper ‘El País’. And he did it with authority, since he obtained more than triple the votes of the second best.

Linda, the Queen of America

Linda Caicedo celebrates her first goal with Real Madrid. Photo: Screenshot Directv Sports

Real Madrid, one of the European and world powers, hired Caicedo who only needed two games to start leaving her mark because on March 9, for the Copa de la Reina, she scored her first goal as a Merengue player and the one she allowed the victory in overtime against Villarreal to access the semifinals of the competition.

Beyond her jump to the Old Continent, América recognized Caicedo for what she did in the last year and for this reason the journalists made it very clear that the Colombian was the best player on the continent in 2022.

The most reliable proof of this is that it surpassed its closest pursuers by a wide margin, since the Colombian forward added 76 votes, while the Brazilian Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras) finished with 21.

Yamila Rodríguez, who played the 2022 season at Boca Juniors and who today belongs to Palmeiras, closed the vote with 20 distinctions from journalists.

Caicedo showed that at the age of 18 she is already one of the most outstanding players on the continent and in the world, but the truth is that today she is the Queen of America.

PABLO CUPESE, FROM EL PAÍS, FROM URUGUAY.

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)

