Parliamentary elections | Valtonen implied that the coalition can be flexible about the threshold question – he later elaborated on his speech

Orpo has said that the coalition will only participate in the government, which balances expenses and income in the next election period for six billion euros.

Publish In the opinion of the coalition, the economy does not necessarily need to be adjusted by six billion euros in the coming election period, said the party’s vice-chairman Elina Valtonen In a panel organized by the Confederation of Taxpayers.

Chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo said last week In an interview with Iltalehtithat the coalition will only participate in a government that agrees in its program to balance the economy with six billion euros in the next election period.

According to Valtonen, however, the key thing is that expenses and income are balanced with a total of nine billion euros during two election periods.

“Let’s say this, whether it’s four plus four, four plus five or five plus four. But yes, we start from the fact that this [valtiovarainministeriön] the program done as official work is important and we specifically need priority-oriented means”, Valtonen answered the question of whether the coalition is ready to compromise at all on its threshold issue for government cooperation.

Later on Wednesday, however, Valtonen clarified his remarks on the community service Twitter.

“Let’s make this clear now: the coalition will not participate in a government that does not commit to the balancing goal of six plus three billion euros for two election periods presented by the Ministry of Finance,” he wrote.

Treasury has proposed that income and expenditure must be balanced with six billion euros in the next election period and three billion euros in the following election period.

Balancing can be done by cutting public expenditures and tightening taxes.

The alignment of the coalition is important, because there is a big difference between, for example, balancing measures of four billion euros and six billion euros.

The big ones representatives of the parties were divided in the panel of the Confederation of Taxpayers, among other things, on the taxation of earned income and companies.

The coalition would like to lighten the taxation of earned income. Basic Finns, Sdp, the center and the Greens, on the other hand, think that it is not possible right now due to the weak situation of the public finances. The Left Alliance does not support the idea at all.

Sdp and Vasemmistoliitto would tighten the taxation of dividends paid by unlisted companies, while Basic Finns, the coalition and the center also oppose tax tightening of companies and entrepreneurs.

There was also an argument about the proposal of the coalition and the center to cut the housing allowance. The Left Alliance Veronika Honkasalo thinks that “it’s really hard to cut social security in this way”, when the cost of living is increasing.