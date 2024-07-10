While we wait for Prime Day, it’s time for gaming deals, and today action RPG and soulslike fans can finally rejoice: Amazon is offering Lies of P on offer at all-time low with an excellent 50% offallowing you to save a good 30 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
Lies of P is available in PlayStation 5 version on Amazon at only 29.99 euroscompared to the list price of 59.99 euros. The product is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free shipping on the next working day.
Welcome to the Belle Époque
Lies of P makes you relive the story of Pinocchio in a completely distorted and revisited way, mixing the dark settings and the elegant scenery that characterized the era of the Belle Epoque. Inside the game you will be able to discover the secrets that characterize the city of Kratwhere blood rages on the streets.
The fighting style allows you to create a dynamic weapons combination which will help you to face the enemies you will encounter along the way. For further details and information on the game, we refer you to our review.
