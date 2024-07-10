While we wait for Prime Day, it’s time for gaming deals, and today action RPG and soulslike fans can finally rejoice: Amazon is offering Lies of P on offer at all-time low with an excellent 50% offallowing you to save a good 30 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.



Lies of P is available in PlayStation 5 version on Amazon at only 29.99 euroscompared to the list price of 59.99 euros. The product is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free shipping on the next working day.