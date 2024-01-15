The question is this: as visible in SteamDB, in the section dedicated to Elden Ring DLC, a new and mysterious entry has appeared in the last few hours, apparently relating to a new unknown app .

Again, this is extremely vague information, but the clues that emerge seem to point in the direction of possible news for the highly anticipated DLC of FromSoftware's action role-playing game, announced for a long time now and practically never seen until now .

Based on what was reported by SteamDB a site that continuously scans the Steam database, a mysterious additional content appeared in the section Elden Ring DLC obviously making us think of a possible next arrival of Shadow of the Erdtree .

The Steam database section looks like the right one

A screenshot showing the mysterious new app that appeared on SteamDB

The “Unknown App 2778580” falls under the section of additional content of Elden Ring and was added last week, now appearing alongside content such as the DLC Bundle for pre-orders, the guide, the digital artbook and soundtrack and other additional content.

It seems clear that it is a identifier for new content to add to Elden Ring, and the timing makes it suspicious, given that at this point there's only the big Shadow of the Erdtree expansion coming to the game.

The fact that it is identified as “app” suggests that it is an executable fragment, therefore a real part of the game, waiting to understand something more. The code was published 5 days ago, but only today was it added to the DLC section of Elden Ring, reason that explains why it did not emerge previously.

In essence, this section collects any downloadable element linked to Elden Ring and purchasable separately, which is why it does not include the Colosseum and which further suggests a paid expansion, like the one we are all waiting for.

On the other hand, last month a possible release month appeared in a leak linked to Thrustmaster, which reported February 2024 as a possible launch, so the time for an announcement could be ripe.