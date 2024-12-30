Last December 24, Christmas Eve, millions of families gathered around a table to celebrate one of the most special nights of the year. However, in Avilés, Asturias, Rafael had just lost his mother.

Captured by disbelief, the man decided to go to the cemetery to see for himself that his mother had really died. To do this, he chose unearth the woman and, presumably, extract the body from the coffin to take it to his home where he was arrested and, subsequently, released.

This Monday, a team of let’s see headed by reporter Julio Uzal has traveled to Avilés. In the Asturian city, the journalist was able to speak with the local priest, who highlighted that, possibly, Rafael I had not assumed the death of his mother.

In the same way, the Telecinco journalist has indicated that the lawyer of Rafael had not manipulated, at any time, the body without his mother’s life, but transported her directly in the coffin.

Likewise, the morning reporter was able to speak with the man who committed his mother’s coffin, who pointed out that “when they ask you things, you talk to a judge.” Furthermore, he has called on the reporter to speak directly “with his lawyer” and stop “insisting”: “I am as good as possible and now calmer“.