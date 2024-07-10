“In Italy there are approximately 15 million patients with skin diseases, 6 million have a chronic inflammatory disease. A community of patients that deals with many difficulties in treatment every day. From access to therapies to waiting lists, to regional inequalities, for these patients getting treatment is an obstacle course. A truly very complex situation that however does not find an efficient and effective response from the institutions yet to facilitate the treatment path”. This is what Tonino Aceti, President of Salutequità, told Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the ‘Equity Group – Chronic skin diseases’ meeting that took place in Rome in the presence of experts, representatives of the institutions, dermatologist specialists, patient associations and scientific societies.

“In the draft of the National Chronicity Plan, which was anticipated a few weeks ago through the press – Aceti points out – skin diseases are not included among the pathologies covered by the Pnc, as well as the Pdta, diagnostic therapeutic assistance pathways, for these pathologies are absent. We have experiences in some ASL but there is no Pdta at national and regional level. Furthermore, patients do not have dermatological networks on which they can rely to access appropriately, timely and equitably the care they need”.

Therefore “we should fundamentally work on a National Chronicity Plan that recognizes dermatological skin diseases as pathologies subject to intervention by the Pdta and on dermatological networks because this would guarantee better access, timeliness, appropriateness, efficiency and effectiveness of treatments” he concludes.