And one day, Lewis Hamilton won again. The seven-time world champion won the British Grand Prix on Sunday, on the circuit where he has been in first place the most times, Silverstone.

Hamilton became the first driver in history to win the same Grand Prix nine times.surpassing the mark of eight that he shared at Silverstone with German Michael Schumacher.

It is the Briton’s first win since December 2021, when he won in Saudi Arabia, and he has now increased his list of Grand Prix wins to 104, an all-time record.

Max Verstappen finished second and increased his lead

Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), triple world champion and championship leader, finished second, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren), and extended his lead in the drivers’ championship.

It is worth remembering that Hamilton is in his last year with the Mercedes team: he has already agreed to move to Ferrari in 2025, in a contract worth 50.9 million dollars.

