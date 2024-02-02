The Polaroid promotions they are upon us. Valentine's Day is approaching, and like every year we are looking for an original gift to give to our partner. And whether the gift this year is a product for make memories together indelible? To immortalize the most beautiful, intense and passionate moments of a couple, perhaps during a trip, or simply to take a selfie, Polaroid has adequate solutions that can constitute a romantic thought towards your loved one.

One might think of a modern one Polaroid instant camerabut also to some interesting supporting accessories, such as i mini printer for instant photo printing, and portable speakers to always have the couple's favorite soundtracks with you, in the background.

Polaroid promotions: instant cameras for Valentine's Day

Polaroids it is the brand that made the history of instant cameras, and Polaroid is recognized throughout the globe as the instant camera par excellence. Probably the last bastion of analogue, in times characterized by digital, precisely because of the functions offered. For your snapshots that show you the beautiful moments spent together in photographic form, the Polaroid brand offers two instant camera models. Let's talk about Polaroid Now and the Polaroid Now +, models that have both reached Generation 2.

Model Polaroid Now Generation 2, consists of a very complete instant camera, equipped with the self-timer option, autofocus system, flash, double exposure function. With the latter it is possible to create very original images by superimposing an opaque background relative to another image on an image. The purpose of the function is clearly artistic and creative, and you can also practice to generate increasingly creative and intense photos in terms of presentation.

The next model is an enhanced variant of the model just described. With the Polaroid Now + Generation 2, you will have more options to define the details of your artistic photos, to celebrate Valentine's Day and beyond! The device, in fact, connects via Bluetooth with the smartphone, on which the appropriate app can be installed to manage the process. Furthermore, with the Polaroid Now + Generation 2, you can ensure greater impact in capturing snapshots, thanks to the 5 applicable lens filters. In addition to this, the technical equipment of the Now model is present.

In both models, the internal lithium-ion battery ensures autonomy for the consecutive use of 15 packs of Polaroid i-Type photographic film.

The pocket alternative for Valentine's Day shots: the Polaroid Go Red

It doesn't end here, since you can also opt, among the Polaroid promotions, for a pocket-sized instant camera, such as the Polaroid Go Red. Presented by the company as the “world's smallest analog instant camera”, as the name suggests, it is a small red camera.

Equipped with a self-timer, flash and mirror for selfies, it also has double exposure, so as not to miss anything for your photographic creations. The instant photos produced are 6.6×5.4 cm in size, certainly much smaller than the standard offered by the first two machines, but this is compensated by the convenience of always having such a versatile device at hand, and at the same time pocket-sized and easy to handle, to be used easily with a simple gesture!

We print photos from your smartphone thanks to Polaroid promotions

Another original idea, among the Polaroid promotions for Valentine's Day gifts, consists of one of the discoveries of the Polaroid technique for printing photos present in the smartphone's memory. We all tend to generate a real accumulation of images taken in our phone. Much better to release them, let them materialize and keep them in a dedicated album. This will also free up some memory on your smartphone, which is always handy, and you will avoid clogging it up in the future!

A feature of no small importance, that implemented by the Polaroid Lab and Polaroid Hi Print devices. Which one to choose? If you think your partner would like to transform images into the classic photographic format, Polaroid Lab it's the choice for you: every graphic file on your smartphone will be transformed into a full-fledged photo, immediately. As for Polaroid Hi Print, it can be ideal when you are looking for a pocket-sized device, which produces small self-adhesive prints to stick wherever you want, on an album or elsewhere.

Very cute and original, the Polaroid Hi Print uses thermal sublimation technology, with which prints with brilliant colors and high definition details are obtained. Both printing machines are correlated to a smartphone app for graphic creativity, and therefore here too you can indulge yourself, with the only limit given by your imagination.

Polaroid Promotions and the right soundtrack for a romantic story

For those who prefer to get excited, transported by the notes of their favorite song, perhaps the one that accompanied the birth of the romantic relationship, there are specific Polaroid promotions to consider. The range of speakers given by the Polaroid Music P1, P2, P3, P4 models is characterized by the usual functional versatility of the brand, and, although it is a different type of item, it also reproduces the same design lines.

Also in this case, a Polaroid app, also called Polaroid Music, comes to your aid in creating and managing playlists. The players in the range vary in power, but always emit a sound with attention to detail.

The prices of Polaroid promotions for Valentine's Day

Regarding the prices of Polaroid promotions, the Italian distributor of the famous brand's products, Nital, has provided discounts that will be in force from February 12th until February 25th. The Polaroid Now Gen 2 will be on promotion at the price of 109.99 euros, and the model including the Everything Box (Color film i-Type Double pack) at the price of 129.99 euros.

The latter is also the price, always on promotion, of the Polaroid Now + Gen 2. For the pocket-sized Polaroid Go Red, it will have a price of 99.99 euros. Coming to printing devices, they range from the price of 89.99 euros for Polaroid Hi Print, to that of 109.99 euros for Polaroid Lab.

The range of Polaroid Music players, on the other hand, has prices ranging from player P1 to P4, as follows: P1 – 34.99 euros; P2 – 79.99 euros; P3 – 129.99 euros; P4 – 199.99 euros.