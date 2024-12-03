He deduces testimony from this part of the case to the Alcobendas body, competent due to its proximity to his home.



12/03/2024



Updated at 6:54 p.m.





The head of the Central Court of Instruction number 2 of the National Court, Ismael Moreno, has deduced testimony against Víctor de Aldama so that he can be investigated for a crime of illegal possession of weapons in the ordinary courts, which in his case are…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only