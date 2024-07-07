Idea Factory International announced that the otome visual novel Battlefield Waltz will also be released in the West. The title will be available during 2025 exclusively on Nintendo Switchbut no specific date has been set at this time.

The company has however announced that it will release an exclusive Limited Edition of its own storebut will reveal its contents only in the future. In addition, by purchasing the game in any edition through the company’s website we will receive an exclusive Trading Card as a gift.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Battlefield Waltz – Announcement Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International Street Gematsu