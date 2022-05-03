The energy bill is higher, the purchasing power is lower: yet the majority remains loyal to charities. This is apparent from research by ABN Amro MeesPierson. Why do we think that is important and how do you choose a good cause?

Whether it is one euro or a periodic gift of hundreds of euros per year: we think it is important to give money to charities. For example, 83 percent of the respondents donate to charities, two thirds (66 percent) remain loyal to charities and three quarters (75 percent) see charities as indispensable to society.

This is apparent from a study by ABN Amro MeesPierson into the giving behavior among more than a thousand Dutch people. The survey took place from mid-March to mid-April. Inflation had already risen to almost 10 percent during this period, according to figures from CBS. “The Netherlands is a generous country,” says Frank Aalderinks, head of philanthropy advice at the bank.



Inflation may affect the amount of donations Frank Aalderinks, head of philanthropy advice

The amounts donated vary, according to the research: 41 percent give 0 to 50 euros per year, 21 percent give between 50 and 100 euros, 18 percent between 100 and 250 euros, 11 percent between 250 and 500 euros, 8 percent between 500 and 1000 euros. 62 percent of the respondents do so with individual donations, but 45 percent (also) do so periodically.

“I expect that giving behavior will remain unchanged in the coming period, but inflation may have an influence on the amount of donations,” says Aalderinks. “If you’re having trouble paying your bills, that can do something to the amounts.” For example, a third (34 percent) say that giving behavior is negatively influenced by inflation and high energy bills, but the rest of the respondents are neutral (39 percent) or even negative (27 percent).

Nearly two-thirds (61 percent) donate because they feel privileged and want to give back. “It can be in all sorts of areas. You are healthy, you are more wealthy than others or you live in peace and freedom”, explains Aalderinks. Just over half (56 percent) would like to solve a problem by means of a donation. Think of a medicine for an incurable disease. “The Dutch think it is very important that they can choose which organization they donate to.”

The closer to home, the sooner it is given, says Aalderinks. “Three-quarters of the respondents donate to charities close to home. These are themes that have to do with the neighbourhood, city, place of residence or country. The combination of visibility and proximity is important to many people. You saw this during the corona crisis but also at the beginning of March with the donations to giro 555. The war is near and visible through all the images that come to us.”



If you want to know how your money ends up, it requires a little depth and interest Frank Aalderinks, head of philanthropy advice

The research also shows that young people more often make individual donations and do not commit themselves to charities. “They are more critical,” says Aalderinks. “It is up to charities to show what results they achieve, what social impact they have and how much actually goes to charity. Of course you have to incur costs, but you want to know what the actual expenditure is on the goal.”

Do you want to donate to a good cause yourself, but you can’t see the wood for the trees anymore? Then Aalderinks advises you to consult yourself about what is important to you. “What problem do you want to tackle? Do you want to work for the climate or is your passion for art and culture? Or do you want to contribute to the treatment of a serious illness? That is very personal.”

“We then advise looking at the actual social impact.” In annual reports you can see how much is actually spent on charity. ,,You may not do that for every euro, but if you want to know how your money ends up, it requires a little depth and interest,” says Aalderinks. No time to plow through annual reports? If a charity is recognized by the CBF – the charitable supervisor – then you have come a long way.





