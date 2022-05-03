It is the supreme will of the popular majority. It can only come from the people, be created by their will and live by their impulse. There is true democracy when humans are united by ties of brotherhood, where no one is excluded or inferior to others. Democracy will be complete when everyone recognizes the dignity of others and acts moved by a feeling of equality. He says a Masonic liturgy: “Who should elect the members of the Executive Branch?”. The one who delegates the exercise of authority to him, the people. What excellences should adorn the members of the Executive Power? May they be pure and incorruptible, good citizens who love their institution above all things. That they have honor and conscience and sufficient capacity to understand their obligations. Democracy can be direct, -in its pure state, as its Athenian founders lived it. Decisions are made by the sovereign people in assembly, or indirectly, where the people limit themselves to electing representatives so that they deliberate and make decisions, in a hierarchical manner. In one way or another, it is considered that the most appropriate democracy begins when “everyone who is considered suitable presents himself as a candidate or is proposed by his friends; that the merits, promises and guarantees of it be freely discussed, and that the people, the most interested in the matter, choose those who deserve their trust”. Sinaloa Freemasonry has carried out its democratic exercise and elected its highest representative, called the Grand Master, José Luis Pérez Aguirre, who as of this week bears the responsibility of leading all actions towards the Masonic ideals of peace, love and wisdom. He is the first among his equals, the one in charge of looking for all the members to practice what they learn in the lodges.