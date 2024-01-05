Leslie Moscoso She surprised a few days ago by announcing that she ended her marriage with José Cortez. Days later, she addressed her followers to communicate that she had been the victim of death threats and harassment by the same man. Nowadays she is receiving help from Ministry of women.

What happened to Leslie Moscoso?

Leslie Moscoso She appeared before cameras for the first time after denouncing her still husband for psychological abuse and harassment. “It is a very delicate issue, we are going to have psychological therapy, we are already receiving all the support from the Ministry of Women, from the Aurora program”, he said for América Espectáculos.

He later revealed: “If I made the statement public it is because he did not leave me alone, he was chasing me and yes, I am very afraid of him, but I am not going to express any more.”. In the end he hoped to trust in justice: “Let it be left in the hands of justice, for this to take its course, it is going to take a long time, but I prefer it to be handled that way.”

Why did Leslie Moscoso denounce her still husband?

Leslie Moscoso denounced her husband for harassment and death threats: “I address you with great fear, but certain that making my current situation public will serve to guarantee my life and that of my children,” Ernesto Pimentel's niece began by writing. “For several weeks we have been stalked and receiving death threats and acts of harassment from my spouse, José Carlos Cortez Maetahara,” she explained.

Help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact us for free at Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populationswhich has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service.