When no one expected it, América closed the signing of Cristián Calderón for the left back. The reality is that the player was not an option within the Coapa board, however, the complications that the Liga MX champion has had in closing the signings of Omar Campos and Gerardo Arteaga led Santiago Baños to consider 'chicote' a significant market opportunity, especially given his status as a free agent.
However, Calderón did not arrive in América only because of the good relationship between his management agency, Pitz Group, and Santiago Baños, the player, as we reported in 90min, lowered his salary compared to what he received in Chivas and agreed not to receive a bonus. signing due to his arrival as a free agent, two important signs of commitment and to which are added the internal rules that Cristián has accepted to close the signing.
It is confirmed that the Mexican's contract contains two clauses that allow América to protect themselves with Calderón. If the defender breaks the club's code of ethics and discipline, those from Coapa can terminate his contract. Likewise, if performance is poor, the Águilas board can unilaterally cut Cristián. This makes it clear that the Mexican opted for those from Coapa thinking one hundred percent about sports, since he not only left money along the way. Furthermore, he understands that it is either discipline himself and give up or leave the club overnight.
