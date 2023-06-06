Cargo drones, Leonardo invests in the startup Flying Basket

Leonardo enters the capital of Flying Basket, South Tyrolean startup that produces high-capacity drones throughout Europe. In this way, the Italian company active in the defense, aerospace and security sectors will hold 10% of the shares on the board of directors. The remaining odds are for i25% in the hand of Cysero, Venture Capital fund promoted by AVM Gestioni SGR ea Red Kilometer – who invested directly in the company in March 2022 – and the remainder 65% is shared between founders and managers of the company.

By betting on potential of a sector, such as that ofinnovationin great expansion – potentially infinite – Flying Basketball has quickly established itself on the market as a reality of excellence. They demonstrate it gThe agreements signed with Enel and Cablex (Swisscom group), together with applications developed in the field of renewablein particular for wind power, and participation in important tenders in the logistics and defense fields.

Read also: Leonardo, presented the novelties of the AWHero helicopter at SeaFuture 2023

“LLeonardo’s interest – reads a note – that, after selecting Flying Basket as “preferred supplier”will put now available of the subsidiary theinfrastructure and technological assets – is related to role that Flying Basket could play in the future national logistics networkbased onuse of cargo drones. Furthermore, the entry of the multinational into the capital will favor, thanks also to the direct involvement in the governance, the growth path of the company, which has already been started with the contribution of the Cysero fund” concludes the statement.

Subscribe to the newsletter

