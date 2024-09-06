lenovo announced its new solutions at Lenovo Innovation World 2024 in conjunction with IFA 2024. The company unveiled a series of AI PC devices, including ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga and IdeaPad laptops, designed to transform the experiences of business and consumer users.

In the commercial segment, Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Editiona cutting-edge business laptop co-developed with Intel. This device features Intel Core Ultra technology, which offers AI capabilities and a user-centric design. The Lenovo Aura Edition series includes innovative features such as Smart Mode, Smart Share, and Smart Care.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1

In parallel, Lenovo introduced the AMD ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors. Additionally, Lenovo introduced the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, featuring the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+

Lenovo also announced AI PC Fast Start, a solution designed to help businesses quickly transition to AI-ready devices. Lenovo also unveiled the Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC, a proof-of-concept that redefines user interaction with intelligent automation and AI.

For the consumer segment, Lenovo introduced a series of new laptops with different features. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15.9″), co-developed with Intel, represents the pinnacle of premium design and innovative technology. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 (14.9″), powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor, is tailor-made for content creators and professionals who require powerful multitasking and creative capabilities.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x (14.9″) and IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 (14.9″) further expand Lenovo’s AI offerings for mainstream users. Lenovo further expands its IdeaPad laptop portfolio with the 15″ and 13″ IdeaPad Slim 5 models, both powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1

The company also unveiled Lenovo Creator Zone, an AI-powered software suite with a Stable Diffusion 3 model that enables creators to use natural language and images to generate and edit content.

During the presentation of the new products, Lenovo showed off its new and innovative Global Retail Design Language, a strategic project designed to transform the customer experience in physical stores. It also announced that it will become a Global Partner of Formula 1 starting in 2025, and Motorola will be a Global Smartphone Partner.

But the most unusual announcement was undoubtedly a prototype, a laptop that follows our voice and that we should see in person tomorrow. In the meantime, tell us, what do you think of these new features? Let us know in the comments below, while here you can find all the announcements from ASUS IFA 2024, including a NUC with a mysterious Copilot AI button