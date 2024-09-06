The famous and beloved Italian singer is going through a particularly tired period, Loredana Bertè. Some health problems would have in fact forced her to cancel a previously scheduled concert in Capri and convinced her to take a well-deserved period of rest.

Already a few days ago, as confirmed by some members of her staff, the singer had complained of some physical problems, and specifically severe abdominal pain.

In this regard, the artist’s collaborators would have specified in a specific note, in a more detailed manner, what actually happened to her:

“Unfortunately, Loredana Bertè will not be able to be on stage for the Capri concert on Saturday 7 September. The artist had already started the concert on the previous date in Mantua on 31 August with a delay of about 35 minutes after a day in which she had suffered strong abdominal pains which were then aggravated, once on stage, by the strong humid heat which was also evidently suffered by the audience present”.

Nothing to be done for the Loredana Bertè concert scheduled for next Saturday 7th September in Capri.

On her official Instagram page, the singer’s staff explained in detail the nature of her health problem:

“The artist had managed to perform, despite having to sit down often (something that had never happened before), completing the concert with tenacity but with great difficulty. Once she returned to Milan, after a medical check-up she was diagnosed with acute gastroduodenitis complicated by arterial hypertension in a known hiatal hernia with intrathoracic migration on the gastric fundus.”

The statement continues by indicating the prognosis given to Bertè and the expected recovery time:

“The first treatments improved but did not resolve the clinical picture. For this reason, the doctor today prescribed rest and medical therapy for another 7 days, promising to revisit her in the next few days for a medical reassessment. We are all extremely sorry for this special date which we cared a lot about, especially Loredana. Loredana will still end her Ribelle Summer Tour with the date in Terni on September 21st”.