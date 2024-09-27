The match between Atlético Nacional and Junior that was being played this Thursday, September 26, 2024, was suspended at minute 54after riots occurred in the western stand that left at least 21 people injured.

After Atlético Nacional’s second goal was scored, the Junior fans who invaded the purslane fans’ area, and then the reaction of the local bars.

The fans of both teams began to attack each other with sharp weapons, fists and different objects. In the midst of this situation, the referee decided to suspend the match.

The Secretary of Security of Medellín, Manuel Villa, reported on his X account: “At the moment a police officer and 20 fans were injured, some of whom had to be transferred to medical centers.”

In the midst of the disturbances, some fans of both teams were observed using sharp weapons and attacking other people. These are some of the images left by the embarrassing situation, in which several men are seen with weapons and attacking others.

The Medellín Metropolitan Police reported at the same time that three patients are hospitalized and awaiting treatment for their injuries. One of them had an abdominal chest wound and entered surgery.

A second person, 28 years old, has several sharp weapon wounds in different parts of the body and is awaiting a CT scan, while a third has a sharp weapon wound to the head. As for the injured police officer, it was learned that he had a bruise on his left hand caused by a blunt object.

