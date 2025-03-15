Vitamin D is a nutrient necessary for health, which meets the mission of contributing to the body absorbing calcium, essential to maintain the bone system in shape. In addition to preventing osteoporosis, this vitamin essential for life ‘feeds’ muscles and nervous system, in addition to support our defenses to face bacteria and viruses.

The main sources of vitamin D are some food, sun, and supplements Dietary, but neither the current diet is correct in most cases, nor do we sunbathe in the appropriate way to absorb it. Due to the current lifestyle, 75 percent of Spaniards have a deficiency of this vitamin because of sedentary lifestyle, the lack of outdoor activity and an inadequate diet

These are the food that Boticaria García recommends

To restore the healthy levels of vitamin D in the body, the media nutritionist Boticaria García publishes a series of recommendations on their social networks, with three food groups in the focus of what he considers recommended to ingest every day.

In the first place, the most appropriate way to achieve vitamin D is the consumption of blue fish, whether fresh or canned. In this category, the most interesting according to the expert are salmon, mackerel and tuna. And it is that fatty fish, like fish liver oil, are among the best natural sources of vitamin D.

The second food group to which the nutritionist points is The egg yolkwhich can be consumed several times a week to guarantee healthy levels. Finally, we cannot forget the dairy: kefir, cheese and yogurts are essential products. We must also consider enriched milks, and cereals.





What happens if we take more vitamin D than necessary?

Experts, in the same way that they alert about the need to maintain vitamin D levels in healthy limits, warn of the possibility, if we do it without control or medical advice, of exceed the necessary amount.

Too high concentrations of vitamin D in blood can cause nausea. muscle weakness, absence of appetite, disorientationdehydration, and renal calculations. If we are at the extremes, this excess can lead to renal insufficiency, arrhythmias, and even death. For this reason, we must be cautious especially with the dietary supplements that we take. With the sun, however, this does not happen because the body is able to regulate the right amount.





References

Navarro Valverde C., Quesada Gómez JM ‘Vitamin D Deficiety in Spain. Reality or myth? ‘ Published in the magazine of osteoporosis and mineral metabolism. Consulted online on January 22, 2025.

