Atlético concentrated this morning to travel to San Sebastián and face the last game of the season, the 38th League game against Imanol’s team. They flew at 10:30 from Barajas and stayed at the NH Aranzazu. An irregular season far from the end of just one year ago in Valladolid. The puntín, Suárez crying, the celebration in the parking lot with the fans. But that happened, it stayed in the museum. Today is a match for third place. That’s all. The objective fulfilled for three daysqualifying for the next Champions League as a push to face the future without his lack of an economic hole.

Simeone summoned 20 footballers for that match. Everything from the first team, with the novelty of Lemar as the main news. The Frenchman returns in time to play a few minutes in the last game of the year. Kondogbia, who was back with the group on Saturday after two solo workouts at the gym, was also with the others. The match will be the last of Luis Suárez with the red and white and also of Herreraboth fired in front of the fans last day.

Cholo’s list against Real Sociedad

Goalkeepers: Oblak, Lecomte.

Defenses: Wass, Giménez, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Reinildo, Lodi.

Media: Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Carrasco.

Forwards: Griezmann, Suarez, Correa and Cunha.