George Russell is convinced he can go hunting for Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari to aim for the podium in the Spanish GP. The world champion Constructors team saw all-round smiles again after qualifying in Barcelona, ​​as the Englishman conquered the best position on the grid in the W13 with a second row that testifies to the growth of a car that has reached the turning point of the season.

The gap from the pole position of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari remains important, 643 thousandths, but the widespread feeling in the box of the Star is that, finally, it has been understood how to harness porpoising, the annoying hopping that takes away a lot of performance.

Mercedes can begin the development work that had never started before in an attempt to reduce the aerodynamic pumping that on the silver arrow did not… go out at the end of the straights, but also continued in braking and at the entrance of the curves.

Detail of the front wing of the Mercedes W13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The technicians directed by Mike Elliott have collected a lot of data to find a correlation between the track and the simulation systems: an obscure, difficult and long job that is beginning to give its results. And, even if these are not visible changes, the W13 has also been revised in some less conspicuous aspects, but substantial in the behavior of the car, now less grumpy and more sincere.

With the introduction of the new fund in Barcelona, ​​Mercedes took control of porpoising and the car began to show that hidden potential that aerodynamics only saw in the wind tunnel. Having a greater downforce thanks to a bottom that can work with lower ground heights, allows you to bring more energy to the tires, opening the operating window of the tires.

The W13 suffers with empty fuel tanks, while it is more comfortable with full tanks: this is why at Brackley they think that on race pace they could be closer to Sainz’s red, while still paying a certain gap in the flying lap.

According to the rumors gathered in the paddock, Mercedes should bring another evolution for the British GP, a sign that the technical staff insists on development and has no intention of throwing overboard the concept of the W13 characterized by mini bellies.