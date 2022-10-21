Dhe left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht has described the Greens as “the most dangerous party” in the Bundestag and has once again caused a stir in her own ranks. Objection came on Friday from parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch, among others: “The most dangerous party represented in the Bundestag is and remains the AfD.”

Just a few weeks ago, Wagenknecht reaped protests from many of her comrades with a speech in the Bundestag on Ukraine policy. In it, the former faction leader accused the federal government of “starting an economic war against Russia”. Her critics complained that she was wrong about the cause – the Russian attack on Ukraine and the consequence – the sanctions.

In one of her regular video messages, Wagenknecht said: “For me, the Greens are the most hypocritical, aloof, mendacious, incompetent and, measured by the damage they cause, the most dangerous party we currently have in the Bundestag.”

criticism from within their own ranks

Like Bartsch, the parliamentary director of the left parliamentary group, Jan Korte, also contradicted on Twitter. He has little sympathy for the Greens. “But in a parliament in which fascists sit, presenting the Greens as the greatest danger is so over the top and downplays the danger from the right, @SWagenknecht. Completely wrong.”







Bundestag member Kathrin Vogler wrote on Twitter: “I’ve had enough. We tear ourselves open here to formulate well-founded, pointed and comprehensible alternatives to the traffic light policy, to promote social protest and to counter the permanent agitation of the AfD. Then the laziest MP with a completely out of place compass will trend again.”

After the scandal about the “economic war” speech, the top of the parliamentary group had laboriously closed the ranks and averted calls for Wagenknecht and her supporters to be thrown out. Nevertheless, there is always speculation as to whether Wagenknecht could possibly found a new movement or party. So far, the member of the Bundestag has not committed itself.

Bild TV quoted her as saying: “I would like a party to emerge in Germany that can change government policy.” She added: “But it’s just not that easy to found a party.”