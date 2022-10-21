There is less than a month to go before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and FIFA will receive this Friday, October 21, the preliminary lists of the 32 teams that are going to play the tournament, including Argentina led by Lionel Scaloni, from where the 26 who will travel in search of a dream will later remain.
Although the Regulations allowed up to 55 players to be included, Scaloni decided to include about 48: it should be noted that if any of the players on that list were injured, someone who did not appear on this preliminary list could be added. The definitive one, that of 26 soccer players, must be delivered on November 14, six days before the start of the great contest.
Although it is likely that this first list of Scaloni will not be officially known, since it is not mandatory and neither will the AFA notify the clubs of each footballer, 40 of the names that are present on that list have appeared. We review them.
