The Red’s weak points

Not even a week after the tensions that arose with teammate Carlos Sainz in the Spanish Grand Prix, where the Ferrari it didn’t shine in terms of performance, Charles Leclerc is ready to return to the track this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix, not without some concern. One above all, that relating to medium and high speed curvesone of the weak points of the SF-24 already highlighted by Sainz after the Spanish GP.

Problems to be solved as soon as possible

A problem that the Monegasque driver had already highlighted during other weekends on tracks with these characteristics, and which he returned to discuss a few days before the eleventh round of the world championship: “We struggle in the high-speed points, but let’s see where we will be in Austria – he explained to the media – we struggled a little more than I would have expectedand it’s a problem we need to address as quickly as possible. In Formula 1, however, it is not possible to solve these problems so quickly. The first difficult race of the season was Shanghai, where we saw some things, and we need to focus on that. However, before making these updates on a specific problem we need some time and unfortunately, in a race, even if the season is 24 races long, we need to get back as quickly as possible. We are losing precious points compared to our competitors“.

Cases in Canada and Spain

A comment that comes after two missteps in Canada and Spain, where Ferrari actually lost ground to its direct rivals. However, while waiting for the Austrian GP, ​​Leclerc remains convinced that what happened in Spain was a problem linked to the nature of the track: “In Canada it was quite clear what happened, and I think that the next time there is a race in those conditions we will do better, because we understood something about the car. – he added – it’s a little too early to say what the problems were in Spain, but my best guess is that the track characteristics didn’t suit our car. What I hope is to get back on track from Austria onwards.”