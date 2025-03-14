HM Hospitals reinforces its commitment to Galician health with the opening in A Coruña del Polyclinic Hm Ronda de Nelle, which will reinforce the care capacity of this hospital group in the Herculin city. This new center has been inaugurated by the president of HM Hospitals, Dr. Juan Abarca Cidón, and the Minister of Presidency of the Xunta de Galicia, Diego Calvo Pouso.

The delegate of the Xunta also attended the inauguration in A Coruña, Belén do Campo; the president of the College of Physicians, Luciano Vidán, and the president of the College of Nursing, Avelino Castro, among other representatives of the health sector.

With a total budget of 2.5 million euros, the reform works of the new center began last July, in order to adapt the space to the needs of HM Hospitals. The premises consists of two floors communicated among themselves that add up to a total area of ​​almost 1,000 square meters, where 21 consultations and a radiology area with conventional radiology and a resonance of 1.5 Teslas are located, which come to complete the technological endowment of the HM Model Hospital, located very close to this new center.

The president of HM Hospitals has been very satisfied after the opening of this new polyclinic, “since it has been a very large effort to start it, both for the investment made and, above all, by the organizational challenge that it has meant. In addition, it allows us to then address a series of changes in HM model that, otherwise, would be practically unfeasible reference in the private health of A Coruña and Galicia. “

For his part, the Minister of the Presidency of the Xunta de Galicia thanked “the commitment of HM Hospitals for Galicia, since it is the second territory where the group has more presence after Madrid” and highlighted HM Hospitals as “example of public-private collaboration.”

Nelle’s HM Round Polyclinic has a complete welfare offer of medical and surgical specialties. Among the former are anesthesiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology, internal medicine, neurology, psychology, psychiatry and rheumatology, while, among surgical specialties, general surgery, breast surgery, plastic surgery, repairing and aesthetics, orthopedic surgery and traumatology, vascular surgery, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, gynecology, Neurosurgery, otolaryngology and urology. After this opening all the consultations of these specialties, which were previously carried out in HM Model, will now take place in this new polyclinic, which will allow freeing space in HM model and, therefore, addressing a series of reforms framed in the policy of the group of continuous improvement of patient care.

After this inauguration HM Hospitals has a presence in A Coruña through five centers that make up a welfare network that functions as its own health system: HM Model, Maternity HM Bethlehem and the HM Matogrande, HM Belén and HM Ronda de Nelle polyclinics. In addition, this network is interconnected with the rest of HM hospitals in Spain sharing systems and processes that work as a single hospital. Currently, HM Hospitals use more than 500 people in A Coruña and more than 800 in the Galicia team.