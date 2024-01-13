The hiring of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez with Club Deportivo Guadalajara it has not yet been closed because the red and white institution wants to place a clause in the player's contract, in this way once this issue is resolved the arrival of the forward can be confirmed.
According to the journalist Gibran Araigeof TUDNChivas seeks to implement a clause in the Mexican forward's contract to 'protect itself', since as has been known since mid-2023, Hernandez has been inactive after a significant injury, a rupture of the cruciate ligament in the right knee, this injury is delicate, and could relapse, so they do not want the case of José Juan Macías that when he was practically recovered he relapsed again.
The red and white board wants to implement a clause that protects them in the event that 'Chicharito' returns to the fields and gets injured again, especially because of the high salary he would have, since it is said that they would be 3 million dollars a year (50 million 604 thousand pesos).
It is expected that the signing of 'Chicharito'It could happen in the next few days, but his return to football would take longer, since the prognosis indicates that he could play in mid-February, once he has completely overcome his injury.
After almost 13 years since his departure to the Old Continent, 'Chicharito', is close to wearing the red and white shirt again, a return that fans have been asking for for years and would finally take place this Clausura 2024.
