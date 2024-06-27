Campinoti accepts Iwata’s court

All that’s missing is the official announcement, which is expected soon. As reported by Sky Sports the team Pramac Paolo Campinoti has decided to accept Yamaha’s rich offer to become the satellite team of the Iwata manufacturer, which will thus once again have an exceptional partner, bringing the number of M1s on the starting grid back to four.

There Yamaha in the recent past it had as its client team the Tech3 structure managed by Hervé Poncharal which moved to KTM in 2019, the year in which the Japanese company supplied the M1 satellites to the Petronas team which impressed in the two-year period 2019-2020, coming close to the world title with Franco Morbidelli in 2020. At the end of 2021 the sponsor Petronas left the team managed by Razlan Razali which, starting from 2023, became the Aprilia customer team.

After two years with only two M1s on the track, starting from 2025 Yamaha will return to fielding four bikes on the starting grid, while the Ducati Desmosedici will return to six. With Rins destined for renewal within the official Yamaha team, he is now there great curiosity around who the Pramac-Yamaha riders will be for next season. Ducati must ‘place’ Fermin Aldeguer either in the VR46 team or in the Gresini team, with the former being the favorite and having a free seat after Marco Bezzecchi’s move to Aprilia. The Pramac team was also the ‘recipient’ of the official satellite Ducati, now the ‘extra’ GP-25s compared to those of the factory team could be assigned to the VR46 team.