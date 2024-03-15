Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered that Beirut sees the French proposal, which aims to end hostilities with Israel and settle the border dispute, as a potential major step towards peace and stability.

The French plan was presented to Lebanon last month, and it specifies three stages in which military operations stop, the Lebanese armed militias withdraw their forces, and the Lebanese army forces deploy in the south.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its letter to the French Embassy, ​​“Beirut believes that the French initiative may be a major step towards peace and security in Lebanon and the region.”

The letter did not address the specific steps contained in the French proposal, but said that UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war, represents “the cornerstone of achieving lasting stability.”

The Security Council resolution calls on non-state armed parties to withdraw from southern Lebanon and deploy Lebanese army forces there.

The US special envoy to Lebanon, Amos Hockstein, is also holding talks with Lebanon to reach a diplomatic solution to the fighting on the border.