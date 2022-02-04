The Department of Planning and Survey, the Sharjah Water and Gas Electricity Authority and the Sharjah City Municipality announced the launch of a unified electronic platform to reduce the time period for licensing the construction of housing units. consultants, and enhance partnership and cooperation between various government agencies and departments in the emirate to provide the best services and facilitate customers through digital transformation.

The authorities affirmed their keenness to work within a common system to provide the best services through this unified platform to shorten the stages of approving the plans, as the service enables the consultant to submit the plans to the three parties through a unified electronic platform, and the auditing and approval of the plans is carried out by the engineering team of each entity, and the payment is made The fees for approving the schemes for these entities through the same platform in one step after providing the unified electronic payment order.

The joint departments held a workshop attended by more than 150 participants from the owners of engineering consultancy offices, to review the importance of this partnership in providing various facilities in the many services it provides. The workshop also discussed the role played by the work team consisting of the Department of Planning and Survey and the Electricity and Water Authority And Sharjah Gas and Sharjah City Municipality in providing facilities and shortening procedures related to building permits in the city of Sharjah to contribute to shortening time and effort and completing the service of approving engineering plans within a record time.

During the workshop, the service was presented to the participating engineering consultancy offices to review it and express any opinions or observations about it, as they are a strategic partner in the success of these services.

The departments appreciated the great support provided by the smiling emirate to investors, as it has become an ideal destination for investment thanks to the incentives and facilities it provides in light of the qualitative leap it is witnessing in all fields.



