Genoa – “In the next few days we will inaugurate the Cyber ​​Security Academy in Genoa, environment where you can find particularly advanced exercise and training scenarios, aimed at both the public and private sectors, with advanced technologies especially for training in the field of defense. “This was announced by Tommaso Profeta, managing director of the division Cyber ​​Security by Leonardospeaking on the sidelines of the “Cyber ​​Game Award” event organized on Thursday 3 February by Leonardo al Italy Pavilion of Expo 2020 dthe Dubai.

After contributing to UAE security with helicopters, training aircraft, naval systems, secure communications solutions and space technologies, Leonardo aims at cybersecurity in its relationship with the Gulf country, where the Italian company “wants to establish itself as a reference partner” in this sector, “in particular in managed services but also and above all in training and awareness, helping the country to be at the forefront from this point of view “, he continues the relationship by Thomas the Prophet.

The prospect of a stronger digital security report is also shared by the other side Emirati: “We certainly” expect greater collaboration “with Italy in the future,” he said Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, head of Cyber ​​Security of the Government of the United Arab Emirates. This “not only at the academic level with the efforts in research and development – he pointed out – but also in real exercises such as the Cyber ​​Game recently realized with Leonardo, in which cybersecurity operators and Italian and Emirati students tried to defend themselves from un simulated cyber attack “.

“We will continue to work with the company immediately Khalifa University who is our partner, – said Prophet – to try to bring our ability here in a stable manner, thanks to the openness and appreciation of the Emirati authorities that we do not want to betray “.

The Cyber ​​Game “was a hugely successful exercise, not just for strengthening collaboration tItaly and the Emirates in the field of cybersecurity, but also because training in cybersecurity is fundamental “, underlined Profeta.

Emphasizes the division’s managing director Cyber ​​Security by Leonardo: “For the Cyber ​​Game we have developed a particularly advanced platformwhich allows you to make a digital copy of the infrastructures to protect and gives learners the opportunity to practice on real infrastructures and to oppose attacks that come from Leonardo’s cyber knowledge base. They are real attacks that have been ported to our infrastructure. This area is one of the most important and most avant-garde fields in cybersecurity “.

And again Prophet: “Like Leonardo,” we have a great deal of experience in cybersecurity and in training and the lack of professionalism specifications “in this area” is a worldwide problem, “he explained the manager highlighting how Leonardo “has been moving on this aspect for a long time”.