Culture extends the period of ordinary procedures due to the lack of personal and material means





The Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA) does not have the capacity to meet the deadlines established by law in procedures as ordinary as the rating of films or the registration in the registry of film and audiovisual companies. The reason for…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only

Report a bug



