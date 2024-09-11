Sweden | An airplane was spotted again at Arlanda airport: it’s already the third time in a couple of days

Swedish|The aviation authority has confirmed the observation. Air traffic continued as usual on Tuesday evening.

Stockholm An aerial observation was made at Arlanda airport again, Swedish media reports.

The aviation authority has confirmed the observation.

Tuesday night’s sighting of drones affected the movements of aircraft during take-offs and landings, the Swedish civil aviation authority on duty Eric Casselberg said the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation of SVT by.

Casselberg could not say whether one or more planes were spotted on Tuesday.

However, air traffic at Arlanda airport continued as usual later in the evening, the media reports.

At issue is already the third drone sighting at Arlanda airport since the night between Sunday and Monday.

Professor Hans Liwang The Swedish National Defense University said after the first observation that “someone possibly tested the readiness of the Arlanda field”, says the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT.

The police have not confirmed the latest drone sighting.

Monday evening’s incident is being investigated as a violation of the Protection Act and the Aviation Act.

The incident of the night before Monday is being investigated as airport sabotage and a violation of the security law. At that time, air traffic at the airport had to be suspended.