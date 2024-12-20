The Community of Madrid already exceeds one million inhabitants born in Latin Americaaccording to the census published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). In 2024, one in seven Madrid residents came from Latin America, which is a historic figure.

The number of Hispanic Americans living in Madrid has been growing steadily in recent years. In 1999, there were only just over 81,000 registered of Latin origin, but the various economic and social crises in the various countries of the continent have driven displacement.

One of those people who came to Madrid in search of a new life was Araceli, manager of a Peruvian restaurant in the capital. “Our country is beautiful, but “The security issue is what has brought us here.”highlights.

Several compatriots work in Araceli’s business who highlight that they choose Spain as their destination because they consider that it is where the doors are most open to immigrants. Yader, who arrived from Colombia five years ago, says that in his country “the work environment is a little complicated.” “Life is very good here, the quality of life is good, The food is good, everything is very good,” highlight several Mexicans who live in the city.

Venezuelans are the group with the most presence in Madrid, with more than 184,387 citizens living in the Community, followed by Colombians and Peruvians. The Salamanca neighborhood, even, is already known as Little Caracasbecause 17% of its population are Latinos, especially from Venezuela.

Regarding where this population group lives, It also depends on their countries of origin. While Venezuelans are spread throughout the Madrid community, Colombians and Peruvians reside in neighborhoods outside the M-30 and Argentines opt for the most central areas.

There are many Hispanic Americans who choose Madrid as a destination to start over from scratch. Although this year they have already exceeded one million people registered, Experts believe that this figure will continue to increase.