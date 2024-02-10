Not only the Belgians, but also the British can benefit from their personalized license plates.

The news recently came that the Dutch government is finally looking at introducing personalized license plates. To get some inspiration, we have looked up a number of nice personalized license plates. Because we have already done Belgian license plates twice, this time we will look at personalized ones British license plates.

While personalized license plates are still a relatively new phenomenon in our southern neighbors, this has been possible in England since the 1980s. However, there are more rules that a license plate must comply with. You cannot get a complete word on your license plate, it is always a combination of numbers and letters. So that requires a bit of creativity.

The number on the license plate normally corresponds to the age. For example, the license plates that are currently being issued have the number 73. With a personalized license plate, the number does not have to correspond to the age, but there is one condition: you may not make the car look newer. A car from before 2023 may therefore not have the number 73 on the license plate.

Just for your information, we will now move on to a few examples of personalized British license plates that we found on Autoblog Spots.

THE 84T

Spotter: @spotcrewda

A matte black Aventador SV, you don't get much closer to a real life Batmobile. The owner of this copy has therefore chosen a very appropriate license plate.

STR35S

Spotter: @thomcarspotter

If you thought that rich people all have such an easy life, this RS6 will help you out of your dream. The owner apparently has a stressful life.

B19 5LUT

Spotter: @gwnfinn

There are also rules in England and you are not allowed to just put anything on your license plate, but 'HOER' is apparently no problem. This is somewhat the British equivalent of the KUTWIJF license plate in Belgium.

4K

Spotter: @spotcrewda

License plates can sometimes be worth a lot of money in the United Kingdom, especially when it comes to short combinations. Take this 4K license plate for example. According to plates4less This license plate is currently worth £765,948. So more than the car.

A5TON

Spotter: @rubenpriest

A license plate that will probably attract a lot of bids: A5TON. This is of course the license plate that every Aston Martin driver wants on his car. Well, after 007 that is.

HER 848Y

An Aventador is a car that mainly appeals to a male target group, but this one is driven by a woman. A sticker under the license plate at the front says 'but I love my husband more'. Maybe because she owes him the car…? Or are we making a sexist assumption?

Spotter: @93ss

A Bentayga is not the ultimate driver's car, so this license plate seems a bit out of place. But of course it could also mean that this car has a private driver. Then it is an appropriate license plate.

W15DOM

Spotter: @spotcrewda

What is wisdom? We don't know either, but the owner of this Aston Martin Rapide apparently does. We doubt whether he is really that wise, because silver striping and black rims are not the best combination.

NO15SYY

Spotter: @rubenpriest

Golf drivers are not averse to making a bit of noise and the owner of this Golf R emphasizes this even more with his license plate.

Y SO 5LOW

Spotter: @thomcarspotter

Personalized license plates are particularly popular in England with Aventador drivers, because the last car on this list is again an Aventador. The license plate asks: why so slow? That is indeed a very good question when you drive your 700 hp supercar in the center of London.

That concludes our selection of personalized British license plates. If you have spotted a striking license plate (or something else) yourself, we would love to see your photos appear on Autoblog Spots!

This article Striking British license plates: these are 10 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

