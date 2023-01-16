1927-2023When her name comes up, it doesn’t immediately rain movie titles, rather slogans like ‘the ultimate sex symbol’ and ‘the European Marilyn Monroe’. Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida was a legend anyway, someone who reinvented herself again and again and even last year aspired to a political career. She passed away at the age of 95.
Gudo Tienhooven
