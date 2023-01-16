On January 21, 2023 the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally coming to Netflix, so more people will have access to the glorious delivery of Mugen Train. In fact, it will be released just in time for fans to remember or get started on the series before the third season that will adapt the arc of Swordsmiths.

The third season of Kimetsu no Yaiba will be released in April 2023, We are at the premiere. Therefore, Netflix will release the first two installments of the anime, however, it is not yet clear if it will only be the Mugen Train part or if it will include the Entertainment District part, well, we will soon find out.

the sleeve of Kimetsu no Yaiba, The work written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotōge ended its publication in October 2022. It got 22 volumes and 205 chapters. However, the anime adaptation is still ongoing.

However, the full delivery of Kimetsu no Yaiba Also available on Crunchyrollboth dubbed and subtitled.

What is Kimetsu no Yaiba about?

Tanjiro Kamado lives a quiet life on a mountain, his father died long ago and he takes care of his large family. However, he lives in a world where demons exist and consume humans. One bad day, Tanjiro’s family, in his absence, will be chosen by a demon that will leave only one survivor.

Nezuko, Tanjiro’s sister will survive, or at least part of her, since she will be a demon who, at least, recognizes her brother who will desperately try to help her return to normal. Nevertheless, the only way is to become a demon hunter and do some kind of research that leads them to a cure.

Being a demon hunter is extremely dangerous, but Tanjiro will not give up, Little by little, Kimetsu No Yaiba will reveal lurid mysteries about the origins of demons and himself.

