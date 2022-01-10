Berlin (DPA)

Toni Kroos, the former German international, has once again expressed his desire to end his career in his current club, Real Madrid, and that this is the reason why he was not concerned about the negotiations to renew his contract with the Royal Club.

Cross said in a television interview with “Sky” channel, today, Monday, that he chose to extend until 2023, the last time his contract was extended, due to that by that year he will be 33 years old, which is the right age to decide the fate of his career.

Kroos, who has made 106 caps and won the World Cup with his country, joined Real Madrid in 2014 from Bayern Munich, and has also won the Champions League three times, the Club World Cup four times and the Spanish League twice.

Kroos said: I am in my eighth season with Real Madrid, and this is an incredible relationship, and I will not jeopardize it for any reason.

“I’ve made it very clear that I want to end my career here and that will happen, and when that happens, I can’t answer whether it will be in 2023 or a year later or two years later,” he said.

“We don’t want to be concerned about that, I have a one-and-a-half year contract and things are going great.”