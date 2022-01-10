José Juan Macías is, without a doubt, one of the most promising Mexican forwards. The footballer shone with León during his assignment, but could not endorse his great step on his return with Chivas de Guadalajara. After a year of steep ups and downs, the footballer requested his departure from the club. The Sacred Flock agreed to allow the attacker to go out to the Old Continent on loan. To Getafe, to be more precise.
But the 22-year-old forward has had many obstacles. Let’s not say to consolidate, but to smell minutes. JJ Macías arrived in Getafe at the request of Míchel González. After the club’s bad start in La Liga, the Madrid coach was fired and opportunities, which were rare for the Mexican striker, were almost completely extinguished.
Quique Sánchez Flores, the coach who has taken the Azulón team out of the relegation zone, flatly has not counted on the player emerged from the basic forces of Chivas de Guadalajara. At the beginning of November, the coach indicated that JJ Macías’ lack of minutes was due to the fact that he had suffered various injuries. However, the weeks have advanced and the name of the Mexican does not even appear on the substitute bench. The injury seems not to have finished healing.
The forward has not been involved with Getafe in La Liga for three months and has not played since November 30, after being injured against Mollerussa in the Copa del Rey. In the last hours the version that José Juan Macías will leave Getafe to return to Liga MX has sounded strongly. At some point it was rumored that the forward would enlist with Club América, archrival of Chivas de Guadalajara, in this same winter market. However, these versions were not true.
Everything indicates that Macías will stay one more semester with his European adventure. It is practically certain that Getafe will not make the option to purchase his letter valid, so he would have to return in May to report to the Sacred Herd. There is a slight chance that the 22-year-old forward will start adding minutes after recovering. The outlook for the Mexican forward is not very encouraging.
Macías’ race is against the clock. The Mexican striker urgently needs minutes and regularity to be able to aspire to be on the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Time is running out for JJ and there are several forwards who take advantage of him in the Mexican National Team.
