Will be available as a free download worldwide from August 21, 2024 . Unfortunately, it will only be accessible for five days.

Krafton announced the inZOI: Character Studio Steam Release essentially the character editor of its next life simulator, already highly anticipated by the PC community after the announcement in early August. In essence, it allows you to try out the features of the character creation and customization tool that will populate the game world.

Life simulation

inZOI is a life simulator that focuses entirely on graphics, which are much more realistic and detailed than those of most of its direct competitors, including The Sims 4. It will be launched in early access in the coming months, at a date yet to be determined.

As Krafton explained, with inZOI: Character Studio players can create their dream avatarcalled “Zoi,” taking advantage of the incredible amount of customization options (over 250). These include the ability to adjust hair length and style, shirt sleeves, age, nails, height, body type, skin tone, and more. In short, the only limit is your imagination. “Additionally, players can get a taste of the next-generation life simulator by using the innovative AI Texture feature, powered by artificial intelligence, to create countless different clothing items for their Zoi,” the official press release states.

Players will then be able to share their creations on Canvasan integrated UGC (User-Generated Content) platform. From here you can also download and comment on other people’s creations. Finally, note that All characters created with inZOI: Character Studio will be available to use in the Early Access version.