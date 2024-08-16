MotoGP Spielberg, the standings of the tests

MotoGP Spielbergthe chronicle of the Trials

In the pre-qualifying of the 2024 Austrian GP, ​​the reigning world champion immediately starts roaring Pecco Bagnaiawho has historically always found himself very well on the Red Bull Ring track. The Ducati rider achieved the fastest time of the session, opening a Ducati Poker with four bikes in the top four positions for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Behind the #1 were the two GP24s of the Pramac team, with Morbidelli ahead of Martin, and the GP23 of the Gresini team of Marc Marquez.

The first non-Ducati bike is the KTM of Brad Binder, fifth, immediately ahead of the second bike of the Gresini team, that of Alex Marquez. Unfortunately, however, it is Enea Bastianini slippedwith the second bike of the red official team. The winner of Silverstone is still managed to grab the tenth timeguaranteeing direct passage to Q2. In front of him, the two Aprilias of Aleix Esparegarò and Maverick Vinales also rejoiced, as well as Marco Bezzecchi, with the GP23 of the VR46 team. Instead, Acosta, Miller and Quartararo, among others, will have to face Q1.

MotoGP Spielbergthe live broadcast of the trials

You can relive the emotions of the Silverstone Trials with our live commentary.