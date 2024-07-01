Zero tranquility

The contact between Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in the Monaco Grand Prix had made the already less than idyllic relations between the two French team mates even more tense.Alpine. A fact that then led to the announcement of the separation between Ocon and the Enstone house, which will take place at the end of the year, and the subsequent multi-year renewal of Gasly. The waters seemed to have calmed down, at least until Austrian Grand Prix.

Settle for one point

Here too, in fact, there was a risk of seeing another contact between the pilots, who were engaged in more than one occasion hard fights side by side which were resolved in favour of Gasly, who had no qualms about opening the team radio and greeting Ocon with an ironic ‘HI’: “Now I’m four points finishes in a row and my 400th career point in Formula 1 – summed up the former AlphaTauri driver, 10th at the finish – in this sense, it was a satisfying day, but a race that we will surely review in detail to improve some aspects. We were always fighting for points. I didn’t have a great start and then we did our best to recover. I think that the two Haas were slightly faster than us and, in the end, I was fighting with Ricciardo, but it was tough because there was only one DRS set. We’re happy with one pointfour in a row, which shows that we are gaining consistency at different circuits. We continue to be more confident in our package and it is a good motivation to keep pushing and adding performance to the car. We will take it race by race, focusing on ourselves and I am very happy with the current line. Next up is Silverstone!”

Failed mission

More disappointed Ocon, 12th and therefore out of the points zone: “Today was a difficult race – he added – We had a very strong start, which was exactly what we needed, and we managed to pass Hülkenberg on the first lap. He passed us a few laps later, but we stayed with him during the first stint and from there it was a strategy race. We were not fast enough to fight for position and we ended up in traffic after the pit stops. We had a better pace at the beginning of the weekend and then, of course, we will review everything in detail to improve next time. Next weekend we will complete the hat-trick at Silverstone, so let’s hope for a good performance on Sunday at a legendary circuit.”