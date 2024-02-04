At least 28 killed in attack on occupied Ukrainian territory, Moscow says

Russia claims 28 Ukrainian deaths occurred on Saturday attack on a bakery in the town of Lysychansk, which is located in Russian-occupied Ukrainian Luhansk. Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of Luhansk, says Sunday on Telegram that among the dead there is also one child. He also says that ten people could be rescued from under the rubble. These claims are for NRC cannot be verified.

Luhansk province was illegally annexed by Russia in 2022 after a controversial referendum. This winter, the Russian army launched a new offensive here and in Kharkiv. According to the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, the aim is to reach the western borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Russia would thus occupy the entire eastern Donbas region, one of Putin's war targets.

