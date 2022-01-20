Everything is getting ready! América Televisión announced the return of the popular program habacilar after nearly a decade off the air. Korina Rivadenaira, one of the models of the popular space at that time, nostalgically recalled her first appearances in the Magazine with Raúl Romero and Katia Palma.

At just 20 years old, Korina had a brief participation in Habacilar. After arriving in Peru in 2011, the young woman joined the cast of models of the program hosted by Raúl Romero, where she captivated everyone with her beauty. However, it did not last long, as the program went off the air that same year.

Rivadeneira had her first appearance in the show’s promotional video and was featured as a breakout model, just like Gino Pesaressi. Although she did not become known for her participation there, social networks keep images of her beginnings and how she looked at that time.

As part of the program, Korina Rivadeneira was part of the sketches and choreographies. In Habacilar she became friends with other models such as Melissa Loza and Thalía Estabridis, whom she had to leave after announcing the closure of said television space. “Linda (experience) with the girls who were at that time, I learned a lot, because I didn’t know how to dance at all. It was my first job on TV,” said the Venezuelan.

Korina Rivadeneira in Peru

After the end of Habacilar, Korina joined the Lima lemon program, hosted by Johana San Miguel. There he was able to perform better as a model and gained more experience in front of the cameras.

A year later, she had her first appearance as an actress in the popular series Al Fondo hay lugar, where she played Abigail Chávez, girlfriend of Nicolás de las Casas.